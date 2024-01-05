DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has increased by 3.11 when compared to last closing price of 17.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-23 that Alphabet’s advertising revenue is starting to return. Airbnb has put up strong growth throughout the year.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DLO is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for DLO is 77.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.34% of that float. The average trading volume for DLO on January 05, 2024 was 939.43K shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO’s stock has seen a -1.31% decrease for the week, with a 5.44% rise in the past month and a -5.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.01% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DLO Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.27. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 41.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.65. Equity return is now at value 34.59, with 15.18 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.