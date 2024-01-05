DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for DBRG is 161.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.71% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of DBRG was 1.71M shares.

DBRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) has decreased by -1.74 when compared to last closing price of 17.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that REITs doubled after the 2020 crash. Valuations are today comparable, and some REITs could double again in the coming years. Here are two REITs that we are buying ahead of their recovery.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DBRG’s Market Performance

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has seen a 0.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.68% gain in the past month and a 9.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for DBRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for DBRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DBRG Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.16. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc saw -0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.25 for the present operating margin

+15.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc stands at -15.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.77. Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 0.88 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG), the company’s capital structure generated 339.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.27. Total debt to assets is 51.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 606.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.