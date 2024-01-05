Dexcom Inc’s (DXCM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has seen a -1.54% decrease in the past week, with a 3.04% gain in the past month, and a 38.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for DXCM’s stock, with a 8.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) is above average at 134.96x. The 36-month beta value for DXCM is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DXCM is $141.46, which is $18.92 above than the current price. The public float for DXCM is 380.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume of DXCM on January 05, 2024 was 4.45M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 120.27. However, the company has seen a -1.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-12-26 that Baird is bullish on Boston Scientific, Insulet, and DexCom, stocks set to benefit as those companies ramp up sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DXCM Trading at 12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.39. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from AUGUSTINOS NICHOLAS, who sale 3,976 shares at the price of $123.02 back on Dec 15. After this action, AUGUSTINOS NICHOLAS now owns 34,040 shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $489,128 using the latest closing price.

ALTMAN STEVEN R, the Director of Dexcom Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $122.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that ALTMAN STEVEN R is holding 54,700 shares at $245,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dexcom Inc stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 18.42, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dexcom Inc (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.