Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA)’s stock price has increased by 1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a 5.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Dermata (DRMA) announces reaching an agreement with the FDA to begin a late-stage pivotal clinical program for its acne treatment candidate, DMT310. The stock rises 7%.

Is It Worth Investing in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRMA is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DRMA is 2.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRMA on January 05, 2024 was 229.99K shares.

DRMA’s Market Performance

DRMA stock saw a decrease of 5.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.68% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.94% for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.79% for DRMA stock, with a simple moving average of -52.01% for the last 200 days.

DRMA Trading at -10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares sank -18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6544. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc saw -0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

The total capital return value is set at -119.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.18. Equity return is now at value -105.65, with -89.95 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.