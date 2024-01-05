Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB): A Technical Analysis

The public float for CTKB is 116.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTKB on January 05, 2024 was 1.07M shares.

CTKB) stock’s latest price update

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 8.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-28 that FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB’s stock has fallen by -14.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.89% and a quarterly rise of 48.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Cytek BioSciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.80% for CTKB’s stock, with a 3.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTKB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTKB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CTKB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTKB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $9 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CTKB Trading at 18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Cytek BioSciences Inc saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jeanmonod Patrik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Dec 26. After this action, Jeanmonod Patrik now owns 93,400 shares of Cytek BioSciences Inc, valued at $28,500 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek BioSciences Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Yan Ming is holding 6,042,103 shares at $188,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek BioSciences Inc stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -3.39, with -2.77 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.