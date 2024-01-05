Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) has jumped by 13.67 compared to previous close of 2.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, announced today that Spiro Rombotis, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of its business and provide updates on its clinical programs at Biotech Showcase, taking place January 8-10, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CYCC is 0.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.39% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of CYCC was 42.22K shares.

CYCC’s Market Performance

CYCC stock saw a decrease of -8.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -44.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.54% for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.52% for CYCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -65.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at -50.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -39.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC fell by -7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYCC starting from Rombotis Spiro George, who purchase 6,070 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Dec 21. After this action, Rombotis Spiro George now owns 68,658 shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $20,122 using the latest closing price.

McBarron Paul purchase 1,886 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that McBarron Paul is holding 33,378 shares at $6,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -96.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -160.11, with -113.53 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -40.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.