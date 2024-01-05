CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Stock Records 7.18% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CVI stock has gone up by 0.06%, with a monthly decline of -3.29% and a quarterly surge of 7.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for CVR Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for CVI’s stock, with a 6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for CVR Energy Inc (CVI) by analysts is $31.40, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for CVI is 100.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of CVI was 913.47K shares.

CVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) has increased by 0.23 when compared to last closing price of 31.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-31 that As we return Mariah Carey to the ocean depths for another year, we turn our attention to our next seasonal siren—double-digit dividend stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CVI Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.95. In addition, CVR Energy Inc saw 2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVI starting from ICAHN CARL C, who sale 4,100,000 shares at the price of $35.20 back on Sep 11. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 66,692,381 shares of CVR Energy Inc, valued at $144,320,000 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of CVR Energy Inc, sale 9,529 shares at $33.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 70,792,381 shares at $316,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.05. Equity return is now at value 104.15, with 18.31 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 309.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.61. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 306.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.