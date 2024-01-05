CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -21.03% drop in the past month, and a -30.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for CVAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.50% for CVAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CVAC is at 2.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CVAC is 91.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume for CVAC on January 05, 2024 was 966.34K shares.

CVAC) stock’s latest price update

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)’s stock price has soared by 1.42 in relation to previous closing price of 4.22. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Sarah Fakih – VP, Corporate Communications and IR Alexander Zehnder – CEO Pierre Kemula – CFO Myriam Mendila – CDO Marcus Dalton – Head, Intellectual Property Conference Call Participants Evan Wang – Guggenheim Ellie Merle – UBS Eun Yang – Jefferies Charlie Yang – Bank of America Operator Greetings and welcome to the CureVac Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2023 Business Update.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CVAC Trading at -17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -19.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-424.38 for the present operating margin

-203.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -369.37. The total capital return value is set at -42.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.85. Equity return is now at value -51.09, with -35.79 for asset returns.

Based on CureVac N.V. (CVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.31. Total debt to assets is 4.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.