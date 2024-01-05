Crocs Inc (CROX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) is above average at 8.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crocs Inc (CROX) is $122.17, which is $32.39 above the current market price. The public float for CROX is 58.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CROX on January 05, 2024 was 1.46M shares.

The stock price of Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) has surged by 1.23 when compared to previous closing price of 88.69, but the company has seen a -5.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced that its management team will present at the 2024 ICR Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00am ET.

CROX’s Market Performance

CROX’s stock has fallen by -5.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.54% and a quarterly rise of 5.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Crocs Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.00% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of -14.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $128 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CROX Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.26. In addition, Crocs Inc saw -3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from MICHAELS ADAM, who sale 3,872 shares at the price of $110.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, MICHAELS ADAM now owns 102,531 shares of Crocs Inc, valued at $426,672 using the latest closing price.

Poole Michelle, the President of Crocs Inc, sale 7,121 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Poole Michelle is holding 73,808 shares at $733,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.68 for the present operating margin

+51.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc stands at +15.19. The total capital return value is set at 39.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.33. Equity return is now at value 73.92, with 14.83 for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 317.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 57.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crocs Inc (CROX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.