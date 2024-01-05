Creative Realities Inc (CREX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Creative Realities Inc (CREX) has gone up by 8.94% for the week, with a 39.76% rise in the past month and a 80.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.96% for CREX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.23% for CREX’s stock, with a 16.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CREX is 3.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Creative Realities Inc (CREX) is $5.75, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for CREX is 8.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On January 05, 2024, CREX’s average trading volume was 43.39K shares.

CREX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) has increased by 16.81 when compared to last closing price of 2.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-20 that Projects record revenue of $27.3M – $29.3M for 2H/2023 Projects record revenue of $46.4M – $48.4M for FY2023 Reiterates forward 12-month revenue projection of $60 million- $80 million LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, announces expectation to achieve specific analyst consensus guidance for the second half of 2023 and conference call to review results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

CREX Trading at 34.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +40.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREX rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Creative Realities Inc saw 14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREX starting from MILLS RICHARD C, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, MILLS RICHARD C now owns 297,712 shares of Creative Realities Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Logan William Lindsey IV, the Chief Financial Officer of Creative Realities Inc, purchase 12,500 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Logan William Lindsey IV is holding 14,523 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+34.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Realities Inc stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value -21.15, with -8.47 for asset returns.

Based on Creative Realities Inc (CREX), the company’s capital structure generated 74.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.82. Total debt to assets is 29.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Creative Realities Inc (CREX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.