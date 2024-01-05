Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has plunged by -1.63 when compared to previous closing price of 82.77, but the company has seen a -7.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-20 that During the bull market of 2023, the “Magnificent Seven” stocks have dominated financial media coverage, and rightly so. There is no question that this group of companies has been performing very well in their core businesses and analysts expect the good times to continue.

Is It Worth Investing in Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is above average at 82.21x. The 36-month beta value for CSGP is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CSGP is $93.38, which is $11.96 above than the current price. The public float for CSGP is 403.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of CSGP on January 05, 2024 was 2.05M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

CSGP stock saw a decrease of -7.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.47% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.31% for CSGP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $98 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CSGP Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.85. In addition, Costar Group, Inc. saw -6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Hill John W, who sale 3,020 shares at the price of $84.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Hill John W now owns 17,870 shares of Costar Group, Inc., valued at $253,891 using the latest closing price.

NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J, the Director of Costar Group, Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $77.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J is holding 273,615 shares at $116,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+77.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costar Group, Inc. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 5.79, with 4.74 for asset returns.

Based on Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 13.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Costar Group, Inc. (CSGP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.