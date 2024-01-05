Core & Main Inc (CNM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) has decreased by -0.05 when compared to last closing price of 39.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that I see a 15% upside over the next 2 years. CNM is a leading player in the industry with a market share of around 25%. CNM is going to benefit from the ageing US water infrastructure as the government steps up in reinvestment.

Is It Worth Investing in Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) is above average at 18.53x. The 36-month beta value for CNM is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNM is 150.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.99% of that float. The average trading volume of CNM on January 05, 2024 was 2.87M shares.

CNM’s Market Performance

CNM stock saw an increase of -3.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.34% and a quarterly increase of 29.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Core & Main Inc (CNM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for CNM’s stock, with a 29.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $40 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CNM Trading at 11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.14. In addition, Core & Main Inc saw -3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from CD&R Investment Associates X, who sale 20,375,728 shares at the price of $35.54 back on Dec 11. After this action, CD&R Investment Associates X, now owns 0 shares of Core & Main Inc, valued at $724,153,373 using the latest closing price.

Stephens John Weldon, the VP, Corp. Controller of Core & Main Inc, sale 18,500 shares at $36.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Stephens John Weldon is holding 3,468 shares at $666,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+24.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value 20.85, with 7.06 for asset returns.

Based on Core & Main Inc (CNM), the company’s capital structure generated 93.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.33. Total debt to assets is 33.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Core & Main Inc (CNM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.