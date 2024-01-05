Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has seen a 3.84% increase in the past week, with a 1.37% gain in the past month, and a 10.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.37% for ED’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.23% for the last 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”
The average price suggested by analysts for ED is $89.21, which is -$4.04 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 344.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume for ED on January 05, 2024 was 2.17M shares.
ED) stock’s latest price update
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has soared by 0.27 in relation to previous closing price of 93.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that There are going to be some heavy-hitting dividend stocks that announce dividend increases in January. With the S&P 500’s strong December and a rosy economic forecast for 2024, I’m curious if that will change the Cincinnati Financial management’s dividend expectations for 2024. What surprised me about this list is the number of companies that are Dividend Kings or are on the verge of becoming a Dividend King.
ED Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.20. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw 2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Miller Joseph, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $90.95 back on Dec 15. After this action, Miller Joseph now owns 1,148 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $92 using the latest closing price.
Ho Christina, the VP, Strategic Planning of Consolidated Edison, Inc., sale 100 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Ho Christina is holding 222 shares at $9,202 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ED
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +16.69 for the present operating margin
- +60.98 for the gross margin
The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.36, with 3.65 for asset returns.
Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.