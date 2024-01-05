Conns Inc (CONN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Conns Inc (CONN) has gone up by 2.99% for the week, with a 34.53% rise in the past month and a 27.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.46% for CONN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.18% for CONN’s stock, with a 9.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conns Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.51.

The public float for CONN is 13.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CONN on January 05, 2024 was 125.92K shares.

CONN) stock’s latest price update

Conns Inc (NASDAQ: CONN)’s stock price has soared by 6.67 in relation to previous closing price of 4.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Conn’s (CONN) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.48. This compares to loss of $0.78 per share a year ago.

CONN Trading at 35.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +37.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CONN rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Conns Inc saw 0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CONN starting from Stephens Group, LLC, who sale 12,777 shares at the price of $5.02 back on Jul 19. After this action, Stephens Group, LLC now owns 4,217,873 shares of Conns Inc, valued at $64,128 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CONN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+47.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conns Inc stands at -4.42. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -34.92, with -9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Conns Inc (CONN), the company’s capital structure generated 203.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.03. Total debt to assets is 56.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 192.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Conns Inc (CONN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.