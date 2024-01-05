Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has gone up by 14.08% for the week, with a -29.30% drop in the past month and a -93.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.29% for CNXA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.31% for CNXA stock, with a simple moving average of -94.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Right Now?

The public float for CNXA is 3.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNXA on January 05, 2024 was 2.10M shares.

CNXA) stock’s latest price update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.94 in relation to its previous close of 0.20. However, the company has experienced a 14.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-05 that Check these three penny stocks out for your list right now The post Best Penny Stocks to Buy as the Market Turns Bullish appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

CNXA Trading at -53.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.90%, as shares sank -27.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2149. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Equity return is now at value -113.43, with -34.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.