Compugen Ltd’s (CGEN) Stock: A 40.43% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has gone up by 4.52% for the week, with a 136.75% rise in the past month and a 120.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.78% for CGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.43% for CGEN’s stock, with a 95.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Compugen Ltd (CGEN) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for CGEN is 83.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of CGEN was 2.42M shares.

CGEN) stock’s latest price update

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN)’s stock price has dropped by -6.09 in relation to previous closing price of 1.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-20 that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) to exclusively license Compugen’s pre-clinical antibody program against IL-18 binding protein, including the COM503 drug candidate, which is targeting cancer. Per the agreement, Compugen will be responsible for the ongoing pre-clinical development and future Phase 1 study of COM503 after which Gilead will have the sole right to develop and commercialize the drug.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGEN Trading at 99.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +134.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +164.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3703. In addition, Compugen Ltd saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-471.65 for the present operating margin

+80.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compugen Ltd stands at -449.25. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.91. Equity return is now at value -47.44, with -37.80 for asset returns.

Based on Compugen Ltd (CGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.42. Total debt to assets is 2.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.