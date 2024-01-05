CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has gone up by 3.34% for the week, with a 1.80% rise in the past month and a 13.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.60% for CMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for CMS’s stock, with a 2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is $61.36, which is $1.98 above the current market price. The public float for CMS is 290.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on January 05, 2024 was 2.66M shares.

CMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 59.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that CMS Energy (CMS), with its newly operational wind farm, continues to progress toward its clean energy goals.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $57 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CMS Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.16. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $57.90 back on Dec 07. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 61,156 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $57,900 using the latest closing price.

Rich Brian F, the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $54.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Rich Brian F is holding 88,175 shares at $274,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 10.61, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 204.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.15. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.