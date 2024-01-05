Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen a -4.03% decrease in the past week, with a -5.86% drop in the past month, and a -13.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for CHTR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is above average at 12.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is $450.50, which is $77.23 above the current market price. The public float for CHTR is 101.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHTR on January 05, 2024 was 1.00M shares.

CHTR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has decreased by -2.82 when compared to last closing price of 386.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the “Company” or “Charter”) will host a webcast on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $463 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CHTR Trading at -5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $380.81. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw -3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 83,970 shares at the price of $410.82 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 0 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $34,496,611 using the latest closing price.

Rutledge Thomas, the Executive Chairman of Charter Communications Inc., sale 155,756 shares at $411.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Rutledge Thomas is holding 83,970 shares at $64,099,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 46.98, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.56. Total debt to assets is 68.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,065.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.