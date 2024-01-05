Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) has surged by 0.19 when compared to previous closing price of 63.66, but the company has seen a -5.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that CEVA launches the RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 7 IP platform, which focuses on leveraging the latest IEEE 802.11be standard.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is 2635.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDAY is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is $76.27, which is $12.49 above the current market price. The public float for CDAY is 150.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% of that float. On January 05, 2024, CDAY’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stock saw a decrease of -5.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.23% for CDAY’s stock, with a -5.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $87 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CDAY Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.13. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Heuland Noemie Clemence, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $65.18 back on Nov 10. After this action, Heuland Noemie Clemence now owns 58,353 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $195,540 using the latest closing price.

Turner Leagh Erin, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 7,084 shares at $66.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Turner Leagh Erin is holding 245,201 shares at $467,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+51.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at -5.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return is now at value 0.19, with 0.05 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.