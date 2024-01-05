Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) Stock Sees a-8.02 Decrease

The stock of Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) has seen a -19.40% decrease in the past week, with a -13.93% drop in the past month, and a 107.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.32% for CVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.28% for CVM’s stock, with a 17.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVM is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVM is $8.40, which is $5.99 above the current price. The public float for CVM is 48.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVM on January 05, 2024 was 1.37M shares.

CVM) stock’s latest price update

Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM)’s stock price has dropped by -8.02 in relation to previous closing price of 2.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-18 that CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT: CVM ) stock is dropping on Tuesday after the biotechnology company announced details of a public share offering. CEL-SCI is offering up 2.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $2 per share.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CVM Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM fell by -19.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Cel-Sci Corp. saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

The total capital return value is set at -84.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.26. Equity return is now at value -141.89, with -79.44 for asset returns.

Based on Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 102.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.67. Total debt to assets is 44.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.