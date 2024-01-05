Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock Records 18.73% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has gone up by 4.56% for the week, with a -1.77% drop in the past month and a 18.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.73% for CAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.15% for CAH stock, with a simple moving average of 16.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 173.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) is $109.53, which is $3.97 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 244.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAH on January 05, 2024 was 2.11M shares.

CAH) stock’s latest price update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.79relation to previous closing price of 104.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release second-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2024 on February 1, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $117 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CAH Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.26. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc. saw 4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from WEITZMAN DEBORAH, who sale 36,642 shares at the price of $106.31 back on Nov 27. After this action, WEITZMAN DEBORAH now owns 35,202 shares of Cardinal Health, Inc., valued at $3,895,411 using the latest closing price.

WEITZMAN DEBORAH, the CEO, Pharmaceutical Segment of Cardinal Health, Inc., sale 6,712 shares at $89.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that WEITZMAN DEBORAH is holding 44,202 shares at $602,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+3.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health, Inc. stands at +0.13. The total capital return value is set at 47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.71 and the total asset turnover is 4.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.