Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has gone up by 9.21% for the week, with a 28.68% rise in the past month and a 40.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.78% for CRDF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.40% for CRDF’s stock, with a 10.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CRDF is 39.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of CRDF was 214.24K shares.

CRDF) stock’s latest price update

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kiki Patel – IR, Gilmartin Group Mark Erlander – CEO Jamie Levine – CFO Conference Call Participants Mark Frahm – TD Cowen Joe Catanzaro – Piper Sandler Companies Andy Hsieh – William Blair & Company Operator Welcome to the Cardiff Oncology third-quarter 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. [Operator Instructions].

CRDF Trading at 35.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +24.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4185. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc saw 12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from PACE GARY W, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Dec 19. After this action, PACE GARY W now owns 697,761 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc, valued at $41,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10337.31 for the present operating margin

+48.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc stands at -10026.94. The total capital return value is set at -31.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.78. Equity return is now at value -42.71, with -38.48 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 2.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.49. Total debt to assets is 2.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -74.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.