Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BFLY is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFLY is 149.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.67% of that float. On January 05, 2024, BFLY’s average trading volume was 2.00M shares.

BFLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) has plunged by -0.98 when compared to previous closing price of 1.02, but the company has seen a -15.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-11 that NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced that it will participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Joseph DeVivo, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will prese.

BFLY’s Market Performance

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has seen a -15.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.32% gain in the past month and a -13.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.53% for BFLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for BFLY stock, with a simple moving average of -41.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BFLY Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9988. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 2,247 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Dec 26. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,013,898 shares of Butterfly Network Inc, valued at $2,326 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc, sale 7,935 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,016,145 shares at $7,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.57 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc stands at -229.90. The total capital return value is set at -45.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.62. Equity return is now at value -41.02, with -31.71 for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 9.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.93. Total debt to assets is 7.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.