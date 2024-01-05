BTCS Inc (BTCS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS)’s stock price has soared by 16.58 in relation to previous closing price of 1.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Does BTCS Inc. (BTCS) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTCS is 9.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTCS on January 05, 2024 was 224.99K shares.

BTCS’s Market Performance

BTCS stock saw an increase of -2.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 46.31% and a quarterly increase of 127.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.98% for BTCS Inc (BTCS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.06% for BTCS’s stock, with a 83.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCS Trading at 73.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.28%, as shares surge +32.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCS fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6800. In addition, BTCS Inc saw 33.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTCS starting from Allen Charles W, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Apr 10. After this action, Allen Charles W now owns 4,096,521 shares of BTCS Inc, valued at $120,390 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-274.97 for the present operating margin

+74.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTCS Inc stands at -939.04. The total capital return value is set at -43.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.29. Equity return is now at value -47.71, with -44.14 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BTCS Inc (BTCS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.