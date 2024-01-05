Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.32 in comparison to its previous close of 37.97, however, the company has experienced a -4.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that There aren’t many companies out there like BAM that have tremendous growth prospects while also offering a dividend yield that is about double that of the S&P 500. The company has tripled its fee-bearing capital from $129 billion to $440 billion, indicating potential for increased fee-related earnings and dividends. My valuation range for BAM is estimated to be $50 to $84 billion, with the current share price falling within this range.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (NYSE: BAM) is above average at 7.94x. The 36-month beta value for BAM is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for BAM is 331.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of BAM on January 05, 2024 was 1.55M shares.

BAM’s Market Performance

BAM’s stock has seen a -4.85% decrease for the week, with a 8.49% rise in the past month and a 23.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.88% for BAM’s stock, with a 15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAM Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAM fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.30. In addition, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd saw -4.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAM starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd, sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd stands at +52.80. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.38. Equity return is now at value 24.81, with 9.31 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (BAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.