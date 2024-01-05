Bank Of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BNS stock has gone down by -2.38%, with a monthly gain of 5.28% and a quarterly surge of 9.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for Bank Of Nova Scotia The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.56% for BNS’s stock, with a -0.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BNS is $61.82, which is -$1.58 below the current market price. The public float for BNS is 1.21B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for BNS on January 05, 2024 was 1.88M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has surged by 0.60 when compared to previous closing price of 46.96, but the company has seen a -2.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that Bank of Nova Scotia is one of the largest banks in Canada. The company has been working to strengthen its business, and it’s showing clear signs of success.

BNS Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.66. In addition, Bank Of Nova Scotia saw -2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of Nova Scotia stands at +10.62. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 10.08, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 291.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.47. Total debt to assets is 15.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.