Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is 27.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADP is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is $242.23, which is $8.56 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 409.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On January 05, 2024, ADP’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.49relation to previous closing price of 232.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that Paycom started paying a dividend last year. The company should be able to grow its payout in the coming years.

ADP’s Market Performance

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a 0.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.46% gain in the past month and a -4.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for ADP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.31% for ADP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

ADP Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.04. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Black Maria, who sale 359 shares at the price of $233.63 back on Jan 03. After this action, Black Maria now owns 53,697 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $83,873 using the latest closing price.

Kwon David, the Corp VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 2,633 shares at $233.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Kwon David is holding 8,154 shares at $614,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.02 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.81. Equity return is now at value 115.46, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.