Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock Showcases 0.69% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has gone down by -8.33% for the week, with a 14.60% rise in the past month and a 17.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for TEAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEAM is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TEAM is 153.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on January 05, 2024 was 1.59M shares.

TEAM) stock’s latest price update

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.26 in comparison to its previous close of 220.05, however, the company has experienced a -8.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-14 that TEAM stock has broken out and is on a five day winning streak after launching new AI tools to Jira and Confluence, its work management software.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $238 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +16.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.90. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw -6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $220.46 back on Jan 03. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 486,219 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,816,810 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $220.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 486,219 shares at $1,816,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -13.77. The total capital return value is set at -12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.10. Equity return is now at value -80.45, with -13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 195.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.20. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.