ATI Inc’s (ATI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of ATI Inc (ATI) has seen a -5.41% decrease in the past week, with a 3.19% gain in the past month, and a 8.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for ATI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for ATI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) is 21.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATI is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ATI Inc (ATI) is $52.25, which is $8.57 above the current market price. The public float for ATI is 126.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.04% of that float. On January 05, 2024, ATI’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

ATI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) has increased by 2.20 when compared to last closing price of 42.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that A cadre of quietly thriving companies has been making significant strategic strides in a market where giants often grab the spotlight. These under-the-radar stocks are positioning themselves for a remarkable breakthrough by 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATI stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for ATI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATI in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $54 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ATI Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.27. In addition, ATI Inc saw -3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from DIGGS JAMES C, who sale 2,674 shares at the price of $44.90 back on Sep 08. After this action, DIGGS JAMES C now owns 46,591 shares of ATI Inc, valued at $120,063 using the latest closing price.

Harris Timothy J, the Senior VP and CDIO of ATI Inc, sale 12,858 shares at $43.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Harris Timothy J is holding 76,992 shares at $560,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATI Inc stands at +3.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.98. Equity return is now at value 29.11, with 6.62 for asset returns.

Based on ATI Inc (ATI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.47. Total debt to assets is 40.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ATI Inc (ATI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.