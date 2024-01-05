Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) has increased by 10.40 when compared to last closing price of 7.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-31 that As the year wound to a close, biotechs were in focus among the notable insider purchases.

Is It Worth Investing in Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATXS is 34.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATXS on January 05, 2024 was 403.10K shares.

ATXS’s Market Performance

The stock of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) has seen a -3.85% decrease in the past week, with a 56.57% rise in the past month, and a 5.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for ATXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.66% for ATXS’s stock, with a -10.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATXS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ATXS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATXS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ATXS Trading at 43.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +38.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXS fell by -7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, Astria Therapeutics Inc saw 0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXS starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 740,000 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Dec 21. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,392,371 shares of Astria Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,588,000 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Astria Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,074,608 shares at $6.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 1,652,371 shares at $6,999,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXS

The total capital return value is set at -31.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.15. Equity return is now at value -36.82, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Based on Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42. Total debt to assets is 0.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.