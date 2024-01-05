Apollomics Inc (APLM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Apollomics Inc (APLM) has gone down by -1.83% for the week, with a 7.38% rise in the past month and a -73.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.88% for APLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for APLM’s stock, with a -80.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APLM is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for APLM is 5.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume of APLM on January 05, 2024 was 3.61M shares.

APLM) stock’s latest price update

Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.05 in comparison to its previous close of 0.95, however, the company has experienced a -1.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollomics Inc. (“Apollomics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines to address difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Sanjeev Redkar, Ph.D., Co-Founder and President, will present at the 2024 Biotech Showcase on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. PT at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, Calif.

APLM Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLM fell by -1.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8353. In addition, Apollomics Inc saw -10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APLM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Apollomics Inc (APLM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.