Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, APLS stock has gone down by -3.51%, with a monthly decline of -4.92% and a quarterly surge of 61.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for APLS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLS is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APLS is $65.56, which is $4.83 above the current price. The public float for APLS is 96.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLS on January 05, 2024 was 2.34M shares.

APLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) has increased by 1.22 when compared to last closing price of 60.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. PT.

APLS Trading at 13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.40. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Eisele Jeffrey, who sale 235 shares at the price of $60.23 back on Dec 27. After this action, Eisele Jeffrey now owns 53,580 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $14,154 using the latest closing price.

Eisele Jeffrey, the Chief Development Officer of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 68 shares at $57.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Eisele Jeffrey is holding 53,815 shares at $3,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-788.38 for the present operating margin

+90.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -864.70. The total capital return value is set at -171.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -191.33. Equity return is now at value -224.59, with -71.67 for asset returns.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.89. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.