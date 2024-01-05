Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO): A Technical Analysis

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) is $17.00, which is $10.9 above the current market price. The public float for ANGO is 38.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANGO on January 05, 2024 was 555.40K shares.

The stock of Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) has decreased by -21.31 when compared to last closing price of 7.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that AngioDynamics (ANGO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago.

ANGO’s Market Performance

Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has seen a -23.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.01% decline in the past month and a -14.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for ANGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.09% for ANGO’s stock, with a -27.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ANGO Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO fell by -24.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, Angiodynamic Inc saw -22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Helsel Dave, who sale 4,633 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jan 31. After this action, Helsel Dave now owns 19,189 shares of Angiodynamic Inc, valued at $59,997 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.51 for the present operating margin

+45.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angiodynamic Inc stands at -15.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.84. Equity return is now at value 1.53, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.70. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.