Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) is above average at 14.06x. The 36-month beta value for SVM is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SVM is $4.61, which is $2.07 above than the current price. The public float for SVM is 168.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on January 05, 2024 was 1.54M shares.

SVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 2.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Silvercorp Metals Inc. is trading at a very cheap valuation compared to its peers, despite having a much stronger track record of profitability. The company owns 27% of New Pacific Metals, an exciting and undervalued silver explorer and developer. Silvercorp is set to grow production from its flagship Ying Mine project by over 20% by FY 2026 via optimization and exploration activities.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM’s stock has fallen by -7.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.96% and a quarterly rise of 14.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for Silvercorp Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for SVM’s stock, with a -12.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVM Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc saw -3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.53 for the present operating margin

+33.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 6.81, with 4.88 for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.