Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RPC, Inc. (RES)

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) is above average at 6.39x. The 36-month beta value for RES is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RES is $8.80, which is $1.91 above than the current price. The public float for RES is 96.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.54% of that float. The average trading volume of RES on January 05, 2024 was 1.65M shares.

RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.48 in comparison to its previous close of 7.27, however, the company has experienced a -4.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Throughout 2023, energy companies struggled compared to the large rally in 2021 and 2022. The benchmark for energy companies is the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLE ), which had a share price decline of 1% in 2023.

RES’s Market Performance

RPC, Inc. (RES) has experienced a -4.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.27% drop in the past month, and a -14.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for RES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for RES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RES Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, RPC, Inc. saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.61 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC, Inc. stands at +13.43. The total capital return value is set at 35.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 26.89, with 20.68 for asset returns.

Based on RPC, Inc. (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In summary, RPC, Inc. (RES) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.