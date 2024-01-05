Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Medifast Inc (MED)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) is above average at 5.93x. The 36-month beta value for MED is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MED is $69.50, which is $4.47 above than the current price. The public float for MED is 10.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.84% of that float. The average trading volume of MED on January 05, 2024 was 205.95K shares.

Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.40 in comparison to its previous close of 68.74, however, the company has experienced a -2.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Medifast’s (MED) focus on combining lifestyle coaching with innovative health solutions and targeting diverse markets bode well amid challenges in customer acquisition and high costs.

MED’s Market Performance

MED’s stock has fallen by -2.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.75% and a quarterly drop of -11.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Medifast Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.47% for MED’s stock, with a -21.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MED stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MED by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MED in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $82 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MED Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MED fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.38. In addition, Medifast Inc saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MED starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 58 shares at the price of $68.89 back on Nov 07. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 5,784 shares of Medifast Inc, valued at $4,020 using the latest closing price.

SCHLACKMAN SCOTT, the Director of Medifast Inc, purchase 53 shares at $68.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that SCHLACKMAN SCOTT is holding 10,538 shares at $3,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.51 for the present operating margin

+72.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medifast Inc stands at +8.98. The total capital return value is set at 103.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 71.11. Equity return is now at value 69.80, with 37.10 for asset returns.

Based on Medifast Inc (MED), the company’s capital structure generated 16.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.39. Total debt to assets is 7.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Medifast Inc (MED) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.