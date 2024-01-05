Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC)

The 36-month beta value for LAAC is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LAAC is 120.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.28% of that float. The average trading volume of LAAC on January 05, 2024 was 1.58M shares.

LAAC) stock’s latest price update

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 6.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that Lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene prices were lower the past month and are now below the marginal cost of production. Lithium market news – China Futures Co. analyst, Zhang Weixin, forecasts lithium carbonate to bottom out between CNY80-90,000/t. Milei looks to cut costs for Argentina’s miners in broader deregulation push. Lithium company news – SQM and Hancock enter into implementation deed with Azure Minerals. Livent and Allkem shareholders approve merger of equals, new company name to be Arcadium Lithium.

LAAC’s Market Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has seen a -8.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.52% gain in the past month and a -1.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for LAAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for LAAC’s stock, with a -18.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAAC Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAAC fell by -8.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAAC

Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.