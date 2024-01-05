Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) is above average at 15.06x. The 36-month beta value for HOLI is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HOLI is $24.25, which is -$2.1 below than the current price. The public float for HOLI is 47.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume of HOLI on January 05, 2024 was 1.01M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HOLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) has increased by 1.15 when compared to last closing price of 26.05.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-11 that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s stock HOLI, +8.02% was up by 10% in premarket trading on Monday after it agreed to be taken private by Ascendent Capital Partners in a deal that values the company at $1.66 billion.

HOLI’s Market Performance

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) has experienced a -0.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.12% rise in the past month, and a 27.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for HOLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for HOLI’s stock, with a 38.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on August 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HOLI Trading at 12.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.71. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.29 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.06. Equity return is now at value 9.07, with 6.25 for asset returns.

Based on Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.89. Total debt to assets is 2.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.