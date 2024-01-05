Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

The 36-month beta value for CWK is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CWK is $9.80, which is -$0.29 below than the current price. The public float for CWK is 199.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. The average trading volume of CWK on January 05, 2024 was 2.77M shares.

The stock price of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has dropped by -0.79 compared to previous close of 10.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Megan McGrath – Head of IR Michelle MacKay – CEO Neil Johnston – CFO Conference Call Participants Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan Alex Kramm – UBS Michael Griffin – Citi Ronald Kamdem – Morgan Stanley Pat McIlwee – William Blair Patrick O’Shaughnessy – Raymond James Operator Welcome to the Cushman & Wakefield Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

CWK’s Market Performance

CWK’s stock has fallen by -8.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.01% and a quarterly rise of 48.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Cushman & Wakefield plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.52% for CWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $12 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CWK Trading at 15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +16.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from Robinson Nathaniel, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Dec 08. After this action, Robinson Nathaniel now owns 29,459 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $176,400 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sale 10,000,000 shares at $7.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 24,832,955 shares at $76,300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+17.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value -4.79, with -0.99 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 216.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.40. Total debt to assets is 45.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.