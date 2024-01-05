Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

The 36-month beta value for AVNS is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVNS is $25.50, which is $7.53 above than the current price. The public float for AVNS is 45.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of AVNS on January 05, 2024 was 282.02K shares.

AVNS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) has dropped by -17.23 compared to previous close of 21.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Joe Woody, chief executive officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P.

AVNS’s Market Performance

Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) has seen a -21.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.54% decline in the past month and a -9.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for AVNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.08% for AVNS’s stock, with a -23.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVNS Trading at -14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNS fell by -21.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, Avanos Medical Inc saw -19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.00 for the present operating margin

+54.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avanos Medical Inc stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.38. Equity return is now at value 0.27, with 0.19 for asset returns.

Based on Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.82. Total debt to assets is 15.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.