Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Allbirds Inc (BIRD)

The 36-month beta value for BIRD is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BIRD is 94.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.21% of that float. The average trading volume of BIRD on January 05, 2024 was 1.06M shares.

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.81 compared to its previous closing price of 1.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allbirds, Inc.(NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 5, 2023, including a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. EST. The event will be webcast and archived on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com.

BIRD’s Market Performance

Allbirds Inc (BIRD) has experienced a -17.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.69% rise in the past month, and a 12.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.30% for BIRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.66% for BIRD’s stock, with a -1.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BIRD Trading at 18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.99%, as shares surge +9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD fell by -17.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1773. In addition, Allbirds Inc saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Vernachio Joseph, who sale 17,341 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Dec 04. After this action, Vernachio Joseph now owns 345,675 shares of Allbirds Inc, valued at $18,173 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Ann, the Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Mitchell Ann is holding 844,101 shares at $6,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.31 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allbirds Inc stands at -34.04. The total capital return value is set at -23.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.05. Equity return is now at value -42.39, with -30.38 for asset returns.

Based on Allbirds Inc (BIRD), the company’s capital structure generated 33.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.05. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Allbirds Inc (BIRD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.