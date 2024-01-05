Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ainos Inc (AIMD)

The 36-month beta value for AIMD is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AIMD is 0.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of AIMD on January 05, 2024 was 18.09K shares.

The stock price of Ainos Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) has jumped by 95.95 compared to previous close of 1.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 65.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that Ainos (NASDAQ: AIMD ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday alongside heavy trading of the healthcare company’s shares. Investors will note that more than 8 million shares of AIMD stock have changed hands as of this writing.

AIMD’s Market Performance

AIMD’s stock has risen by 65.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.91% and a quarterly rise of 10.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.87% for Ainos Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.43% for AIMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.31% for the last 200 days.

AIMD Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.32%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMD rose by +69.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4931. In addition, Ainos Inc saw 65.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIMD starting from lee ting-chuan, who purchase 61,157 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Apr 26. After this action, lee ting-chuan now owns 61,157 shares of Ainos Inc, valued at $48,559 using the latest closing price.

AINOS INC, the 10% Owner of Ainos Inc, sale 400,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that AINOS INC is holding 12,926,082 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-397.09 for the present operating margin

-96.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ainos Inc stands at -397.96. The total capital return value is set at -36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.44. Equity return is now at value -31.13, with -27.36 for asset returns.

Based on Ainos Inc (AIMD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.53. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Ainos Inc (AIMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.