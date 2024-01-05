An In-Depth Look at Wendy’s Co’s (WEN) Stock Performance

The stock of Wendy’s Co (WEN) has seen a -3.42% decrease in the past week, with a -4.74% drop in the past month, and a -2.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for WEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.69% for WEN’s stock, with a -9.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is 20.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WEN is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Wendy’s Co (WEN) is $21.90, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for WEN is 188.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. On January 05, 2024, WEN’s average trading volume was 2.69M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.00relation to previous closing price of 19.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Wendy’s (WEN) focuses on new franchise additions to drive growth. However, high commodity and labor costs are a concern.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

WEN Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.60. In addition, Wendy’s Co saw -2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from LEVATO JOSEPH A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $19.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, LEVATO JOSEPH A now owns 30,407 shares of Wendy’s Co, valued at $383,626 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of Wendy’s Co, sale 2,905,569 shares at $20.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 17,827,059 shares at $58,983,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wendy’s Co stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 50.97, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on Wendy’s Co (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wendy’s Co (WEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.