An In-Depth Look at Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s (CIG) Stock Performance

The stock of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has seen a 1.33% increase in the past week, with a 11.27% gain in the past month, and a 6.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for CIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.51% for CIG’s stock, with a 2.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) is 4.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIG is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) is $12.90, which is -$0.31 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On January 05, 2024, CIG’s average trading volume was 3.23M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG)’s stock price has plunge by 2.22relation to previous closing price of 2.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Cemig (CIG) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

CIG Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR saw 0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 19.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.78. Equity return is now at value 24.78, with 9.78 for asset returns.

Based on Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 20.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.