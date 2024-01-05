American Resources Corporation (AREC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AREC is 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AREC is $4.13, which is $2.47 above the current price. The public float for AREC is 52.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AREC on January 05, 2024 was 219.50K shares.

AREC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) has jumped by 8.55 compared to previous close of 1.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that American Resources (AREC) affiliate’s collaboration supports the U.S. Air Force as it works to increase the longevity of home and forward deployed airfields.

AREC’s Market Performance

AREC’s stock has risen by 6.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.94% and a quarterly rise of 12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.24% for American Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.02% for AREC’s stock, with a 7.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREC Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4980. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREC starting from Taylor Kirk Patrick, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Jun 15. After this action, Taylor Kirk Patrick now owns 1,624,883 shares of American Resources Corporation, valued at $2,175 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Kirk Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation, purchase 1,250 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Taylor Kirk Patrick is holding 1,623,633 shares at $1,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.79 for the present operating margin

+23.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -3.66. The total capital return value is set at -128.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value 295.54, with 11.99 for asset returns.

Based on American Resources Corporation (AREC), the company’s capital structure generated 8,252.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.80. Total debt to assets is 42.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,774.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Resources Corporation (AREC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.