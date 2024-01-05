Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.18 compared to its previous closing price of 14.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that As we head into 2024, it’s common for investors to look back on 2023. Much of this year had investors in a defensive posture.

Is It Worth Investing in Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALXO is at 1.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ALXO is 27.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.76% of that float. The average trading volume for ALXO on January 05, 2024 was 804.41K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

ALXO’s stock has seen a -12.17% decrease for the week, with a 57.35% rise in the past month and a 104.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for ALXO’s stock, with a 83.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALXO Trading at 28.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +60.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO fell by -12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.33. In addition, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc saw -12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pons Jaume, who sale 7,179 shares at the price of $15.04 back on Dec 29. After this action, Pons Jaume now owns 618,359 shares of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, valued at $107,972 using the latest closing price.

Randolph Sophia, the Chief Medical Officer of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, sale 3,128 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Randolph Sophia is holding 312,349 shares at $47,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.41. Equity return is now at value -64.09, with -54.31 for asset returns.

Based on Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.