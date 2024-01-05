Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd’s (AOSL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AOSL stock has gone up by 0.64%, with a monthly gain of 19.97% and a quarterly plunge of -8.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.18% for AOSL’s stock, with a -3.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: AOSL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AOSL is 2.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AOSL is $31.00, which is $4.33 above the current price. The public float for AOSL is 22.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AOSL on January 05, 2024 was 154.85K shares.

AOSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: AOSL) has dropped by -5.46 compared to previous close of 28.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Yujia Zhai – The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations Stephen Chang – Chief Executive Officer Yifan Liang – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeremy Kwan – Stifel David Williams – Benchmark Craig Ellis – B. Riley Securities Operator Good afternoon.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AOSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AOSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $34 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AOSL Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +23.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOSL rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.13. In addition, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd saw 2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOSL starting from Chang Mike F, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $26.53 back on Dec 28. After this action, Chang Mike F now owns 4,337,591 shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, valued at $796,023 using the latest closing price.

Chang Mike F, the Executive Chairman of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, sale 30,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Chang Mike F is holding 4,337,591 shares at $750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+28.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd stands at +1.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value -0.89, with -0.63 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.19. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.