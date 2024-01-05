Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC): A Technical Analysis

The public float for ALHC is 95.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALHC on January 05, 2024 was 570.95K shares.

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC)'s stock price has dropped by -0.74 in relation to previous closing price of 8.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALHC’s Market Performance

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has experienced a -7.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.16% rise in the past month, and a 10.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for ALHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for ALHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.25 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ALHC Trading at 9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc saw -6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from MARGOLIS JEFFREY H, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $8.46 back on Dec 14. After this action, MARGOLIS JEFFREY H now owns 417,133 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc, valued at $10,152 using the latest closing price.

MARGOLIS JEFFREY H, the Director of Alignment Healthcare Inc, sale 1,200 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that MARGOLIS JEFFREY H is holding 418,333 shares at $9,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc stands at -10.43. The total capital return value is set at -29.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.10. Equity return is now at value -68.47, with -20.37 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.