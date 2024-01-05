Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)’s stock price has plunge by 12.28relation to previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 39.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that While the topic of top penny stocks to buy may arouse controversy similar to apocryphal literature with spiritual implications. That might sound hyperbolic but generally, financial advisors shy away from the sector because of the extreme risks involved.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AFMD is $5.03, which is $4.78 above the current price. The public float for AFMD is 128.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFMD on January 05, 2024 was 1.02M shares.

AFMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen a 39.77% increase in the past week, with a 45.25% rise in the past month, and a 40.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.59% for AFMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.85% for AFMD’s stock, with a 10.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at 58.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.81%, as shares surge +49.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD rose by +39.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4605. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw 5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. The total capital return value is set at -52.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.61. Equity return is now at value -98.26, with -70.68 for asset returns.

Based on Affimed N.V. (AFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 11.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 9.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.