Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADES)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.50 in comparison to its previous close of 2.77, however, the company has experienced a -1.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Here is how Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) and Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADES) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ADES is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADES is $6.00, which is $3.41 above the current market price. The public float for ADES is 26.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for ADES on January 05, 2024 was 77.36K shares.

ADES’s Market Performance

The stock of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) has seen a -1.89% decrease in the past week, with a -1.89% drop in the past month, and a 48.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for ADES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.65% for ADES’s stock, with a 32.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADES stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ADES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADES in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $18 based on the research report published on February 06, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

ADES Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADES fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc saw -13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADES starting from Wong Joseph M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Nov 21. After this action, Wong Joseph M now owns 251,913 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, valued at $63,300 using the latest closing price.

Wong Joseph M, the Chief Technology Officer of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, purchase 35,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Wong Joseph M is holding 226,913 shares at $86,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc stands at -8.66. The total capital return value is set at -7.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.88. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -8.99 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES), the company’s capital structure generated 8.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.16. Total debt to assets is 6.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.